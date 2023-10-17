MP: Liquor Worth ₹1.25L Seized In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In charge of Shivpur police station Vivek Yadav and his team confiscated a huge quantity of liquor from a car in Bhairopur village under Shivpur police station.

There were 1,250 quarters of country-made liquor worth Rs 1.25 lakh in the car.

The car worth Rs 3 lakh was also seized, and two persons, car driver Sandeep Sahu and Ramshankar Rawat, were taken into custody.

Police intensified drive against criminals after enforcement of Model Code of Conduct

The police intensified drive against criminals after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

On getting information that a man was standing under the over bridge with a pistol to commit a crime, a team led by sub-inspector Sunil Ghawri rushed to the spot. As soon as the man saw the police, he began to run away, but the police caught hold of him.

The man identified himself as Sanjay Chhatre (45), resident of Indrapura, old Itarsi. The police confiscated the pistol and two cartridges from his possession, official sources said.

TI Gaurav Bundela said that the district police launched a campaign against the criminals keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election.

SP Tells Cops To Act Against Criminals With Iron Hand In Narmadapuram

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh has directed all the officers and the police station in-charges to identify the criminals and act against them.

He issued the directive at a meeting with the police station in charges and the officials of various departments.

Singh also said that every citizen should follow the Model Code of Conduct.

The Kotwali police seized the DJ that violated the noise pollution norms.

Kotwali TI Saurabh Pandey said that a case had been registered against the driver of the vehicle which was carrying the DJ and that he was being presented to the court.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)