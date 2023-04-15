MP: 'Liar', Kamal Nath hits back over CM's 'massive wealth' remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hitting back at Shivraj's "massive wealth" remark, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said that the chief minister is a "liar'.
Talking to the reporters, Kamal Nath said, “I am not head of any industry, neither I own any industry, but CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan can’t digest his food without lying. Now he has nothing to speak against me so he is saying I am a businessman.”
Earlier in the day, Chouhan had said, “Kamal Nath is a Congress' chief ministerial candidate because he owns a helicopter, car, industry and massive property. But, I have public support.”
Chouhan was indirectly responding to Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s comments ithat as many as seven people in the BJP are eyeing the CM seat in the upcoming MP assembly elections
