 MP: Kamal Nath's massive wealth made him Congress' CM face, says irked Chouhan after Diggy claims BJP has 7 aspirants fighting for the CM chair
CM Chouhan: Kamal Nath is a Congress' chief ministerial candidate because he owns helicopter, car and massive property.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over Digvijaya Singh's "7 CM aspirants in the BJP" remark, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Congress' CM candidate, claiming Nath's massive wealth made him Congress' CM face.

"Kamal Nath is a Congress' chief ministerial candidate because he owns helicopter, car and massive property. But, I have public support,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan was speaking to media on Saturday after planting a routine sapling at Smart City park in Bhopal on Saturday.

Notably, two days ago, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that as many as seven people in the BJP are eyeing the CM seat in the upcoming MP assembly elections-- including CM Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, state home minister Narottam Mishra to other senior leaders like Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"However, their dreams will be left unfulfilled as Congress' Kamal Nath will take oath as CM in 2023 assembly elections," he had said.

article-image

