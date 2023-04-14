Bhopal: Woman assaults conductor in city bus, arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have arrested a woman for creating a ruckus inside a moving city bus and assaulting its conductor, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the incident took place on Wednesday and its video surfaced on the social media platforms on Thursday.

Station house officer of Habibganj police station Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that two women boarded a city bus on Wednesday. One woman began checking the tickets of the passengers on board, which the latter protested. When the conductor of the bus Lakhan Patre intervened, the woman assaulted him and slapped him.

The woman claimed to be an employee of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL). The conductor of the bus shut the bus door and told driver to drive to Habibganj police station. On reaching police station, the woman was handed over to the police.

When the identity of the accused woman was verified with BCLL, it came to light that no such employee by her name was registered there. The police took the woman into custody. The accused woman is mentally unstable, SHO Bhadoria said.