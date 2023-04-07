 MP: Leader of opposition Govind Singh takes jibe at Scindia, urges BJP to make him CM for four months
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition Govind Singh took a jibe at the BJP on Friday, saying Jyotiraditya Scindia should be made chief minister for four months.

Scindia should get the reward for toppling the Congress government, Singh said.

He told media persons at his bungalow in the city that after the election, the Congress would form the government.

Reacting to Singh’s comments, BJP minister Tulsi Silawat said, “Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Govind Singh see Scindia in dreams.”

As the assembly election is nearing, the Congress’s attack on Scindia is increasing.

The leader of opposition further said Scindia should be given a chance to become the chief minister.

Scindia grew in the Congress, but since he defected to the BJP, he should be made the chief minister.

Silawat said Singh’s remark did not deserve any comments.

Madhya Pradesh: Harassed by dean over salary dues, govt hosp nurse seeks CM's permission for...
