MP: Lady Teacher Makes Girl Student Clean Toilet In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of a government school near the collectorate made a student clean the toilet.

The lady teacher asked a student of class 6 to wash the toilet, for she had to use it.

The incident that took place on February 9 came to light when student related it to her parents after reaching home.

Afterwards a complaint was lodged at Child Line and at the police station.

The student said that the teacher had called her and asked her to clean up the toilet that would use.

The girl initially refused clean up the toilet saying it would cause nausea to her, but when the teacher pressed her, she did the work.

When she narrated the incident to her parents, they lodged a complaint at Women and Child Development Department and the Child Helpline.

The matter was sent to the District Child Protection Officer for a probe.

The father of the girl said that he had complained to the police so that no such things should happen to other girls.

Nine days have passed since the incident took place, but nobody has reached the school for an inquiry, he said.

District Child Protection Officer Saurabh Singh said the parents of the girl had demanded an inquiry on the basis of the application.

So, the matter has been sent to the police, and WCD will also probe the case, because it is related child protection, Singh said.

Superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said the application had been sent to the police station in-charge.

The incident is prima facie related to the WCD and a probe into the complaint will be held with the help of the District Child Protection Officer, he said.