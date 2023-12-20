 MP: Labourer, Who Fell From 50 Feet High False Ceiling At Under Construction Terminal In Gwalior, Dies
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer who fell while working in the air terminal under construction as part of the expansion at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Civil Airport in Gwalior has died in the hospital while undergoing the treatment.

After the incident on Tuesday, the labourer Hokam Rajak was admitted to Birla Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

After the death of the labourer, the family created a ruckus at the hospital and demanded compensation.

Later, the matter was resolved between the project manager and the family members after a consensus was reached, the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

Notably, the work of expansion of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport is going on in Gwalior. A cargo terminal is being built here at a cost of about five hundred crores. The finishing work is currently going on. On Tuesday afternoon, a worker got seriously injured after he fell from 50 feet high false ceiling. He was immediately picked up and taken to Birla Hospital and there he was declared dead.

A fellow labourer said that Hokam Rajak is a false ceiling artisan and when he climbed up for work, he lost his balance and fell down from a great height and was seriously injured. The police were immediately informed about this accident and the injured were admitted to the hospital.

Another eyewitness, labourer Rajveer present at the spot, said that as soon as he arrived in the morning, he was made to climb the fifty feet high ceiling without any safety equipment due to which he fell.

He said that no safety equipment is given to anyone there. After he fell, the company officials present there fled from the spot. It has been said that the contract for construction work at this airport is with KPC Company.

