 MP: Katni Municipal Corporation Employee Reaches Office With Slit Throat Alleging Mental Harassment From Senior; Disturbing Visuals Surface
Sachin told the media that he is an outsource employee in the Municipal Corporation and for many days, the corporation officer Pankaj Nigam is threatening to get him fired.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted at the Katni Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday when a young man  entered the municipal commissioner's office covered in blood, after slashing his throat with a blade. The man, Sachin Singh Thakur is an employee of the corporation and has accused one of his seniors of menatlly harassing him due to which he tried to kill himself by cutting his throat. 

Still bleeding from his throat, Sachin told the media that he is an outsource employee in the Municipal Corporation and for many days, the corporation officer Pankaj Nigam is threatening to get him fired in one stroke. “He is mentally torturing me,” said Sachin.

Frustrated with the mental harassment, he reached the office of municipal commissioner after cutting his throat with a blade. Seeing Sachin bleeding profusely, the Municipal Corporation personnel immediately took him to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. 

Corporation investigating the matter

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinod Kumar Shukla said that the youth had reached them with his complaints but, due to being seriously injured, he was first shifted to the district hospital. “He has been taken to the hospital, and whatever complaint the youth has made, that complaint will be investigated and action will be taken as per rules,” he said.

