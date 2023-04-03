 MP: Kamal Nath suggests Digvijaya to sue BJP Leader P Murlidhar Rao for tainting his image
On April 1, during the Youth Policy programme held at CM house, the BJP leader had said “Digvijaya Singh is a friend of terrorists and of Pakistan and for him, BJP is the biggest rival”.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and MP Congress President Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Monday that he suggested senior Congress leader Digivijaya Singh to file a case against BJP leader P Murlidhar Rao for damaging his image.

“Singh was the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and also the chief minister of the state for 10 years”, said Kamal Nath talking to the media persons in Bhopal. 

Upcoming elections between people and BJP

Nath further added that many people are coming to meet him, and among them are many BJP leaders. “I asked them that I will meet them on an open platform rather than meeting them alone”, he said.

Raising concern over the idol of Birsa Munda being damaged in Betul, he alleged that with only six months remaining for the assembly elections, such sponsored activities have started in the state and said that the upcoming elections will be contested between the people of the state and with the BJP.

MP: Digivijaya threatens to sue BJP leader over alleged 'friends with extremists, Pak' remark
