MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for corona

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for Corona on Tuesday. He took to his twitter handle to appeal to everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to visit nearest health centre to undergo the test.

Notably, Scindia had come to Bhopal on Tuesday morning to attend BJP core committee meeting but returned to New Delhi mid way as he was suffering from mild fever.

In Delhi, he underwent corona test on the advice of doctors. The test returned positive. However during his visit to Bhopal in morning hours, he met top BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others. 

Now all those who came in contact with him would have to undergo similar test.

Earlier, in Bhopal, Scindia had said that ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not have any impact in upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

While talking to the press during the visit to the party headquarters, Scindia said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact in the 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh. The lotus will bloom in 2023 in MP."

Scindia's sudden return from BJP headquarters and not attending the core committee meeting fuelled speculation in the political gallery. However, the party clarified that he returned from the office and did not attend the meeting because of high fever.

Bhopal: Teachings of Guru Nanak still relevant says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
