MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes stock of crops damaged due to hailstorm, assures farmers of compensation | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the areas affected by rain and hail storms in Gwalior on Saturday. He took stock of the crops damaged due to the unseasonal rain and also assured the farmers of necessary compensation after conducting a survey.

Talking about his visit to the hailstorm-affected villages, he said “Many farmers in the villages of Morena, Gwalior & Ashoknagar districts have lost their crops. Last year's compensation amount was provided to most of the farmers".

“This year also I have directed the administration to conduct a survey, accordingly, compensation would be fixed,” he said.

The survey, however, will be conducted two days later, owing to the unfavourable weather conditions.

Orange and yellow alerts

Notably, rain and hail lashed Indore, Ujjain and Chambal divisions on Friday and Saturday. Due to this the farmers have suffered huge losses.

Orange alert has been issued for rain, hailstorm and lightning in Shahdol divisions and districts like Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Katni and Betul will also experience the same weather. Yellow alert for rain and thunder shower with lightning has been issued for Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapura, Gwalior and Chambal divisions.