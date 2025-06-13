MP June 13 Weather Update: Heatwaves Alert In 12 Districts Including Ujjain, Sagar And Others; Monsoon Likely To Entire State On June 15 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 15 and 16, especially in the southern districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, areas like Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Khandwa may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. The monsoon is also likely to enter the state during this period.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Friday

A thunderstorm & rain alert has been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Khargone, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Katni, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat.

Despite approaching rains, the heat continues to trouble people. On Friday, a heatwave alert was issued for 12 districts in the Ujjain, Sagar, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions. Chhatarpur district recorded the highest temperature, with Khajuraho reaching 45.8°C and Nowgong at 45°C.

What do meteorologists say?

According to meteorologists, the monsoon has stalled in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh for the past 15 days, delaying its entry into Madhya Pradesh.

However, it is now becoming active again, and the department has predicted that the southwest monsoon will enter parts of central and eastern India, including MP, around June 14-15. The usual arrival date for the monsoon in MP is June 15. Last year, it entered on June 21.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Among the major cities are - Gwalior was the hottest at 44.2°C, Ujjain recorded 43.5°C, Indore at 41.6°C, Bhopal at 41°C, Jabalpur at 40.7°C.



Weather expected in next two days

June 14: Thunderstorm & Rain Alert predicted in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Khargone, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Katni, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat.

June 15: Heavy Rain Alert issued for Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khargone, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Katangi, Sidhi, and Singrauli.