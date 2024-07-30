MP July 30 Monsoon Update: Seoni Leads With Highest Rainfall; Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur & Other Cities Gear Up For Downpour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State has already received 50% of its seasonal rainfall within the first 38 days of the monsoon. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Seoni district, with 31.26 inches of rain. A new strong weather system is expected to become active from July 30, bringing more rain to the entire state starting July 31.

On Tuesday, an alert has been issued for heavy rain in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, and Anuppur.

According to Prakash Davale, a scientist from IMD Bhopal, a cyclonic circulation is active over southeast Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon trough is moving from Guna, Raisen, and Mandla towards the Bay of Bengal. Additionally, two other weather systems are active, contributing to the current rainfall. A strong weather activity is expected from July 31.

So far, the average rainfall in the state is 18.5 inches, which is 1.6 inches above the normal level.

The western regions of the state—Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions—have received 10% more rainfall than average.

The eastern regions—Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions—have received 4% more rainfall. Among these, the Jabalpur division has seen the highest rainfall, particularly in Seoni, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, and Balaghat, while Rewa division has experienced the least rainfall.