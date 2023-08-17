MP: JP Thermal Power Plant Of Bina Celebrates I-Day With Fervour

Bina (Sagar): The JP thermal power plant of Bina celebrated the 77th Independence Day with fervour in the town on Tuesday, official sources said. The Independence Day celebrations were led by the chief of the plant, SK Panigrahi. On the occasion, Panigrahi paid tributes to the martyrs of the nation and hoisted the flag.

All the employees and the officials of the power plant were also present on the occasion, who recited the National Anthem. Panigrahi also expressed his gratitude towards the founder of the JP group, Jaiprakash Gaud and executive president Manoj Gaud. He then extended his best wishes to all the staffers of the power plant, as well as the officials on the occasion of Independence Day.

In his address, Panigrahi shed light on the struggles of the freedom fighters and the revolutionaries in achieving independence for the nation, and the contribution of the JP group in ramping up Industrial culture in the nation.

A Prabhat pheri (rally) was also taken out on the occasion, and the employees exhibiting good performance in their work were felicitated too.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)