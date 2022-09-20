MP: Jhabua collector transferred within 24 hours of suspension of SP

Removed Collector Jhabua Somesh Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Jhabua Somesh Mishra, a 2013 batch IAS officer, was transferred on Tuesday within 24 hours of suspension of Jhabua superintendent of police Arvind Tiwari. His batchmate IAS officer Rajni Singh will be the new collector of the district, as per general administration department's order.

Rajni Singh is presently posted as additional commissioner, Revenue at Indore. Mishra has been posted as a deputy secretary in Mantralaya at Bhopal, as per the transfer order.

Though no reason has been ascribed to the collector's transfer, it's understood to be linked with the state of administration in the district.

According to officials, during the visit of the district CM received a number of complaints from public representatives against government personnel posted in the district.

Collector's transfer after suspension of SP in Jhabua is seen in the power corridor as chief minister taking a very serious note of the gap between the administration and the public and also irregularities.

On Monday morning superintendent of police, Jhabua Arvind Tiwari was shifted on CM's order, for abusing a polytechnic institute' tribal students in Jhabua who sought his help over phone to take action against another group of students who allegedly attacked them on Sunday night.

The action came after a video clip of the conversation between the SP and one of the victimised students who made the phone call went viral on social media.

Within a couple of hours the SP was suspended.

CM said, "I got the audio clip examined to know if the voice is of SP Jhabua. Since it has been confirmed it's his voice Jhabua SP who was removed in the morning will now be suspended."

Earlier in the morning, instructing director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena to immediately shift the SP the CM said, "Shift Jhabua SP. The language he is using is indecent. How one can talk to students in such a language. Shift him immediately."