 MP: Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Gates Set To Open After Heavy Rainfall Raises Water Levels
The dam's gates are set to open once the water level hits 418 meters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Gates Set To Open After Heavy Rainfall Rises Water Levels | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a prolonged wait, the gates of Bargi Dam may finally open tomorrow due to heavy rainfall in the district which significantly increased the water levels. Residents of low-lying areas have been issued an alert to keep a safe distance from the banks of the Narmada River as a precautionary measure.

The catchment area of Bargi Dam covers an extensive 14,556 square kilometers. Over the past 48 hours, the region has experienced a significant rainfall of 2 inches, which has contributed to the rising water levels in the dam. As of Saturday, the water level in Bargi Dam has reached 417.65 meters.

FP Photo

Dam gates to be opened once water level reaches 418 meters

The dam's gates are set to open once the water level hits 418 meters. With the dam's full capacity being 422.76 meters, the current situation indicates that the gates will likely need to be opened soon to manage the inflow and maintain safety.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take necessary actions to ensure the safety of the residents and the structural integrity of the dam.

MP: Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Gates Set To Open After Heavy Rainfall Raises Water Levels

