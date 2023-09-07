MP: Jabalpur Thief Steals Bike To Execute 4 More Thefts In A Day, Absconding

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief in Jabalpur stole a bike to execute four more robberies on Wednesday. He is currently absconding.

According to the information, the thief first stole a bike from Omati police station area and carried out three chain snatching incidents in Madan Mahal, Civil Line and Gadha police station area.

Later, the robber robbed a youth carrying cash in Madhotal police station area and then absconded.

After the incident of robbery at four places, the police became active and blockaded the entire city. Along with this, the police are searching for CCTV cameras around the places where the incident took place. The police claim that the accused will be arrested and will be caught soon.

