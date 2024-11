MP: Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special Train Will Run On November 3

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of clearing the extra passenger rush during the festival of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Railway has decided to run a special train between Jabalpur-Hazrat and Nizamuddin-Jabalpur, train number 02181/02182.

Train number 02181/02182 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur special one trip will run from Jabalpur on Sunday, on November 3 and from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Monday, November 4.

Train No. 02181 departing from Jabalpur to Nizamuddin will depart from its originating station at 20:20 hrs and will reach Nizamuddin at 12:15 hrs the next day and return train No. 02182 departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur will depart from its originating station at 13:25 hrs and will reach Jabalpur at 04:45 hrs the next day.

Train Halts include Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina Malkhedi Junction, Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt and Mathura stations in both directions.