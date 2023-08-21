MP: Jabalpur Finishes As First Runner-Up Of 8th State Level Kudo Championship |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur district emerged as the first runner-up of the 8th state level Kudo championship, which was organised recently in Sagar, authorities of the district Kudo association said on Monday. A total of 400 athletes from 25 districts of the state had participated in the state level championship.

The Kudo athletes from Jabalpur bagged a total of 15 gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals in the championship, authorities of the association told the media.

On the accomplishment, president of Jabalpur district Kudo association, Santosh Agrawal, Ashutosh Mishra, Kudo coach Rajendra Kumar Dhawalpuri, senior Kudo athletes Nain Saud, Sahil Singh Thakur and Aakash Jadhav extended the vote of congratulations to all the athletes who shone in the championship.

Ashvik Agrawal, Kashish Dhoble, Pawankrishnan, Divyash Shrivastava, Anushka Patel, Yuvraj Gaikwad, Anurag Dhawalpuri, Aryan Sahu, Ishita Mishra, Sumit Nagotra, Tanish Vishwakarma, Vaishnavi Singh, Pratibha Ahirwar, Ishani Mishra and Nishant Singh seized the gold medal in the championship.

Rajasva Tiwari, Anagh Jaiswal and Vanya Dhawalpuri laid their hands on the silver medal. Sandarbh Patel, Deepak Singh Kushwaha and Vasunandhan bagged the bronze medal in the championship.