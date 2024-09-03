 MP: Jabalpur District Has Highest Number Of Black Spots
Jabalpur is the district were highest number of black spots, 38 to be precise, are present.

Tuesday, September 03, 2024
State has 443 black spots | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people are dying in the road accidents taking place at the 443 black spots situated on the national and state highways, said PTRI officials here on Tuesday.

Jabalpur is the district were highest number of black spots, 38 to be precise, are present. Every year, thousands of people die on roads because of driver’s negligence. In all, 55,327 road accidents took place in the state in 2023that claimed lives of 13,798 people.

Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) in Bhopal had conducted research, which revealed a shocking fact. According to research, more accidents take place in rural areas compared to cities.

Officials said after Jabalpur, Khargone has highest number of black spots, which are 24 in number. It is followed by Sagar, Indore rural, Shahdol and Barwani, each having 18 black spots.

The black spots

These are the places were accidents happens regularly, officials said. They are identified where the accidents happen 500 metres from the accident spot. To repair black spots, the construction agency concerned is responsible.

The NHAI authorities have ample funds to repair black spots. “Up to Rs 50 crore can be spent to repair or change the design of the road,” a PTRI official said wishing anonymity.

