MP IPS Transfer List Stuck Over Harda, Narmadapuram SPs As PHQ, Administration Differ | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transfer list of IPS officers got stuck because of disagreement between the police headquarters and the administration.

Discussions over the issue took place several times in the past few days, but the administration could not release the list due to the contention.

According to sources, the transfer of the superintendent of police of Narmadapuram and Harda got in the way.

The farmers who launched an agitation over the procurement of moong (green grams) entered Bhopal, and the stir began from Narmadapuram and Harda.

Because of the failure of the administration and police, the agitators reached Bhopal, and the Narmadapuram road remained shut.

The government mulls over shifting the administrative and police officials of Narmadapuram and Harda over the issue.

The government may shift SP of Harda Shashank and Narmadapuram SP Sai Krishna Thota, but the police headquarters has opposed it.

On the other hand, the administration wants to replace them with new officers and has asked the headquarters to send a proposal for the posting of new officers.

Consequently, the administration has failed to issue the transfer list. Together with the transfer of these two SPs, the government also plans to shift some officials posted in the field and in the headquarters.

Four IPS officers retired

Four IPS officers were retired on Monday. They include chairman of Police Housing Corporation Ajay Sharma, special DG (AJK) Ashutosh Rai, ADG (intelligence and cyber) S Sai Manohar, and Sagar IG Mithilesh Shukla.

IG of Gwalior Arvind Saxena was retired in July. Now, after the retirement of Shukla, the government has to appoint IGs in Sagar and Gwalior. Both ranges depend on in-charge officers.

The government has already appointed Anshuman Yadav as ADG (intelligence and cyber). Special DG Anil Kumar got the charge of AJK.