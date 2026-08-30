MP IPS Reshuffle: Anshuman Yadav To Take Over As ADG Intelligence, Chanchal Shekhar Gets Sports | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 1998-batch IPS officer, Anshuman Yadav, will be the new additional director general (ADG) of intelligence.

Yadav holds additional charge of ADG (cyber). As ADG (intelligence), A Sai Manohar, who retires on Aug 31, will take his place.

In place of Yadav, the government appointed 1995-batch IPS officer Chanchal Shekhar as director (sports).

ADG (narcotics) and STF D Sreenivasa Verma got the State Crime Records Bureau and additional charge of the State Industrial Security Force (SISF). Similarly, special DG Anil Kumar was given women's safety together with additional charge of ADG of Adim Jati Kalyan (AJAK).

ADG of intelligence plays important role

Anshuman Yadav will be the fourth ADG (intelligence) during three and a quarter years of the Mohan Yadav-led government. Before him, Jaideep Prasad, Yogesh Deshkukh and A Sai Manohar headed intelligence.

The department gathers information on law and order, possible dangers, organisations, agitations and communal tension.

It also provides inputs before VVIP meetings and plays a role in preventing terrorism and organised crimes.

Sai Manohar to be Adviser to CM

The Additional Director General (ADG) of Intelligence and Cyber Security,A. Sai Manohar, retiring on August 31, may take over as adviser to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He is a 1995-batch IPS officer.

According to sources, the government may issue an order for the appointment soon. Sai Manohar has been serving as ADG (Intelligence) for one and a half years. He also worked for CBI, ADG (Bhopal), and OSD of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan.

The government has not appointed any officer as adviser to Yadav. Retired IPS officer Rajesh Hingarkar works as OSD of CMO.