Bhopal’s AIIMS Gives 9-Month-Old Gift Of Hearing With Advanced Cochlear Implants | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has performed simultaneous cochlear implantation in both ears of a 9-month-old child. According to the treating team, the child is the youngest cochlear implant recipient in Central India and the first in Madhya Pradesh to receive the latest-generation cochlear implant technology.

The surgery used the latest-generation cochlear implant technology along with SmartNav, a specialised monitoring system.

The system provided real-time information about the electrode insertion process during surgery. The electrode was also checked during the surgery itself. This helped the doctors place the electrode accurately and complete the surgery successfully.

The child's cochlear implant device will now be activated and programmed. This will be followed by regular and structured auditory rehabilitation to help the child develop hearing ability and, in the future, support speech and language development.

A cochlear implant is a special device that can help people with severe hearing difficulties develop hearing ability.

Timely diagnosis and treatment are particularly important in children, as they can support their hearing and later speech development.

The child was born prematurely. After birth, the child required treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit for more than one month. The child also suffered from meningitis.

Timely treatment is very important when a child develops hearing problems after meningitis. This is because meningitis can cause the part inside the ear where the cochlear implant electrode is inserted to gradually become hard or turn into bone.