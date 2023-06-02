MP: Investors lose interest in land around Kuno after back-to-back Cheetah deaths

Kuno National Park | Times of India

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Investors are losing in the land around Kuno National Park after back-to-back Cheetah deaths were reported. Once in high demand, the land has witnessed sharp drop in the prices.

As many as 5 land deals were cancelled in past few days,complain locals.

Last year, when South African and Namibian Cheetahs were brought into the national park, there was a spike in investor sentiment, which significantly pushed up the land prices upto 20-25 lakhs per bigha from1 lakh per bigha earlier.

As per the localites, several investors are interested in the land around Kuno National Park, which is 70 km away from Sheopur district headquarters, when Cheetahs were being brought to the park. However, the sentiment has changed as the park is unable to keep the Cheetahs,.

5 Land deals cancelled

Villagers also alleged that the investors seem to have lost interest in the lands after the news of 6 consecutive deaths of Cheetahs. No more visits are observed anymore. Also, in past 25 farmers traded their lands and 7-8 out of them completed their registration processes. But after the set back of Cheetah project, 5 have cancelled their deals and the rest are not willing to complete the registration.

An investor, Rishiraj Singh, who is constructing a resort in Kuno village agreed to the fact and said, “Yes! It is true that investors are backing off from land around Kuno National Park after the deaths of Cheetahs.” “We started this project before Cheetah Project an we’re well aware of this area. This land is our ancestor’s property hence, it’s more of an emotional investment rather than a commercial one.”