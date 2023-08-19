MP: Indian Bank Renews KCC Of 28 Farmers In Uchehara

Uchehara (Satna): Indian Bank organised a camp for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) renewal in the auditorium of Uchehara block.

General Manager of Indian Bank Himanshu Kansal was the chief guest at the camp.

He distributed renewed KCC of 28 farmers for Rs 28.59 lakh.

Head of Satna region of Bank Rajesh Baoria, deputy head of the region Ashok Kumar Choudhary and others were present at the camp, besides a large number of farmers.

Kansal said since India is an agriculture-based country, the government has launched several schemes to empower the farmers.

He urged the farmers to pay back the loans and get rid of interest.

Choudhary urged the farmers to take loan through KCC to meet their financial needs and must also renew it from time to time.

