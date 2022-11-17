MP: In a first in Madhya Pradesh, certificate courses for inmates in Central Jail

Jiwaji University Gwalior | FP PHOTO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind move, Jiwaji University will organise skill development courses for prisoners lodged in Central Jail here to make them self-dependent.

According to Jiwaji University management, a verbal consent has been received from the jail management and a final approval will be given when the upcoming assembly session is convened.

Diploma in various streams and certificate courses will be conducted in the jail premises so that on discharge prisoners could be employable and become entrepreneurs as well.

These courses will all be offered through Jiwaji University and distant learning institutions.

The university will offer courses without any charge, which means no inmate will have to pay for these diploma and certificate programmes.

List of courses for inmates

Hemant Sharma, head of the Institute of Distance Education, listed out the courses namely - PG Diploma in Computer Application, PG Diploma in Psychological Counseling, PG Diploma In Yoga Education, PG Diploma in Cyber Law, PG Diploma in Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Mass Communication and in addition MA, BA and B.Sc courses will be provided.

In addition, certificate programmes in astrology, fashion designing, rural journalism and communication, Vedic mathematics, and horticulture will also be provided.

Jiwaji University's registrar Rajendra Baghel said that experts in these courses will go to Central Jail to teach the prisoners. The examination centers will also be created in the Central Jail.

This impetus is being given so that after completing the jail term, all these prisoners who have learnt and acquired these skills will be able to join the mainstream of society. This will make them independent and help them create a better future for themselves once they are released from jail.