Gwalior: 16-year-old girl kills self, probe underway

Picture for representation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself on the premises of a factory operating in Purani Chhavani locality, police said on Wednesday.

The police further stated that the father of the deceased girl was employed at the factory where the girl took the extreme step.

Purani Chhavani police station TI Inder Singh Rathore told the media that the deceased girl had been identified as Swati Nayak (16), who used to reside along with her family near a cooling tower factory. During investigation, it was revealed that Swati’s father was employed at the factory and left for work on Tuesday morning.

Swati and her mother were at home and Swati was studying in her room, the police said. Some time after this, Swati hanged herself from ceiling fan of the room and was spotted by her mother few minutes after the incident. Her mother alerted the locals who brought Swati down and found that Swati was alive.

Swati was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. The police sent the body for post-mortem and began investigation. Further probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, said SHO Rathore.