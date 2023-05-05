 MP: 'If mistakes not corrected, BJP might defeat itself', says Kailash Vijayvargiya amid discontentment among party leaders
Vijayvargiya said, "The Congress does not have the guts to defeat the BJP. But, if we do not correct the mistakes of the organisation then BJP might defeat itself."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid speculations of discontent among some senior BJP leaders, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if the party does not correct its mistakes, then there are chances BJP might be defeated by its own hands.

Vijayvargiya said in a program on Friday, “I have no hesitation in saying that as of today, the Congress cannot defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress does not have the guts to defeat the BJP. But, if we do not correct the mistakes of the organisation then BJP might defeat itself. It is true that we have some shortcomings, but we are correcting them.”

Vijayvargiya also said that he will oversee Malwa-Nimar region in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP had lost most of the seats in Malwa and Nimar in the last assembly elections. 

Senior leaders dissatisfied with party

Vijayvargiya’s statement has come at a time when senior BJP leader in Indore Satyanarayan Sattan, Bhanvarsingh Shekhawat, son of former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi and former minister Deepak Joshi have developed dissatisfaction with the organisation. 

Deepak Joshi is set to join Congress.

