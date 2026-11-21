MP IAS, SAS Promotions 2026: Over 150 Officers Set For Elevation, DPC Meetings In December, Orders On December 31 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has geared up to hold DPC meetings for the promotion of IAS and SAS officers in the first fortnight of the next month.

The 2003-batch IAS officers Sanjay Goyal, Nishat Warwade, and Dnyaneshwar B Patil will be principal secretaries.

Similarly, 2011-batch officers VS Choudhary Kolasani, Harjindar Singh, Ruchika Chouhan, Saurabh Kumar Suman, Neha Marvya, Vijay Kumar J, Anuradha P, Vijay Datta, Mohit Bunda, Sanjeev Shrivastava, Chandramauli Shukla, Manoj Pushp, Umashankar Bhargava, Gautam Singh, Preeti Jain, Usha Parmar, Sarita Om Bala Prajapati, Mujeebur Rehman, Dinesh Jain, Girish Sharma, Shivraj Singh Verma, and Veerandra Kumar will be elevated from the post of additional secretary to secretary.

The 2014-batch officers Avi Prasad, Sheetla Patle, Saket Malviya, Arun Kumar Vishwakarma, Rishav Gupta, Neha Meena, Tanvi Hooda, Ashish Vashishth, Ankit Asthana, Aditya Singh, Lokesh Jangid, Riju Bafna, Bhavya Mittal, Kshitij Singhal, Saloni Sidana, Dileep Yadav, Rani Batad, Chandra Shekhar Shukla, Dileep Kapse, Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya, Vinay Nigam, Abhay Bedekar, Sudhir Kochar, Ajaydev Sharma, Neetu Mathur, Anju Pawan Bhadoria, and Jamuna Bhinde will be elevated from the post of deputy secretary to the position of additional secretary.

The 2018-batch officers will be promoted to the position of junior administrative grade, and 2023-batch officers will get the senior time scale.

The SAS officers will be promoted to the posts of deputy collectors, joint collectors, and additional collectors.

In the same way, the employees posted in Mantralaya, will be promoted through DPCs.

The employees to be promoted include personal secretaries and staff officers. The government will issue orders promoting the officers on December 31.

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