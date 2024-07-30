MP: How Can 4 E-Buses Accommodate 6,000 Students Living On Campus? Ask MANIT Students, Protesting Over Bike Ban On Campus

Students of MANIT stage sit-in at the campus. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of MANIT staged protest against new policies of the institution on Monday. They gathered outside the director's office and raised slogans to press for their demand.

They said hostel's water coolers had insects. Overhead water tanks are not cleaned, plaster is falling off the walls, washrooms are dirty and the rooms are in a dilapidated state. Hostel needs a facelift, they said.

The students who did not wish to be named said food served in the mess was substandard. 'Mess in 7N and 12N hostels should be given back to girl students. Library, gym, sports and medical facilities are poor,' they added.

Developing a green campus is laudable but it is impossible to fulfil needs of students with four buses and some bicycles. Mixed system should be worked, which is beneficial for students. 'How can four e-buses accommodate nearly 6,000 students who live on the campus?' said a student, adding, 'The decision to ban bikes on campus is illogical. It is not possible practically.'

The students have also demanded to hold elections. Not holding elections to the students council is a suppression of voice of students, they said. About 2,000 students including members of ABVP took part in protest.

When contacted, Shailendra Jain, Dean Students Welfare, said the rule was in the interest of the students and they should follow it.