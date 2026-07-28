MP Housing Board's Proposal To Increase Redevelopment Home Size By Up To 60% Stuck For 1.5 Years As Nearly 1,200 Families Await Relief | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1,200 families residing in old Madhya Pradesh Housing Board colonies in Bhopal continue to await larger homes as the Board's proposal to revise its redevelopment policy has remained pending with the state government for over 1.5 years.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the permissible size of replacement houses by up to 60% under redevelopment projects, allowing beneficiaries to upgrade to Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) category flats by paying the additional cost as per government norms.

Although the Housing Board submitted the proposal over 18 months ago, it is yet to receive approval, delaying its implementation in upcoming redevelopment projects.

Relief for families living in small EWS houses

The proposal is expected to provide major relief to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) residents, including over 600 families living in Janta Quarters, many of whom have been residing in 300-400 sq ft houses for nearly three decades.

With families expanding over the years, the existing homes have become increasingly inadequate. If approved, eligible residents will be able to opt for houses of around 550 sq ft during redevelopment by paying the cost of the additional area.

Current policy restricts expansion to 20%

Under the existing redevelopment policy, beneficiaries are entitled to a replacement house only 20% larger than their current one.

For example, a family living in a 300 sq ft house can receive a new unit of only about 360 sq ft, leaving little scope for meaningful expansion.

Residents want bigger homes without leaving their neighbourhoods

Housing Board PRO Prashant Mishra said feedback received during planning of redevelopment projects showed that residents overwhelmingly preferred larger homes while continuing to live in their existing localities rather than relocating elsewhere.

Based on these suggestions, the Board prepared the revised policy to permit beneficiaries to move into higher housing categories within redevelopment projects.

However, the proposal remains on hold until it receives the state government's approval, leaving thousands of residents waiting for improved housing conditions.