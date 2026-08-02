MP Horror: Newborn Allegedly Buried Alive In Dung Heap To Conceal Unmarried Woman's Pregnancy In Balaghat | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling case of alleged infanticide, a newborn was allegedly buried alive in a heap of dung to conceal an unmarried woman's pregnancy, while the infant's grandfather attempted suicide following the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place under the Waraseoni police station limits, came to light after suspicious villagers alerted the police on Friday. The newborn's body was exhumed on Saturday, an official said.

According to the police, villagers heard a baby's cries during the night and questioned the family about them, but received evasive replies, raising suspicion.

The village sarpanch later convened a meeting, during which an ASHA worker informed those present that the family's unmarried daughter had given birth to a baby, the official said.

Police, accompanied by a naib tehsildar and a medical team, reached the village and exhumed the newborn's body from a dung heap.

The infant was found buried with a cloth tied around the mouth and neck. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

Waraseoni Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Abhishek Choudhary said the woman's father allegedly consumed pesticide after the incident and was admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation, he added.