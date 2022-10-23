MP Horror: Mother in Jabalpur pushes daughter into prostitution, case registered

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident flattening humanity and motherhood, a woman, who is said to be the biological mother on the orders of the Supreme Court, allegedly intended on pushing her daughter into the business of extortion.

The brutality didn't stop there, physical and mental torture continued and the victim was harassed regularly by the male members of the family too.

The victim on Saturday lodged an FIR in the Jabalpur police station with sensational allegations against her natural mother, her sister, and other family members.

The police have registered a case on the report of the girl under various sections of the IPC besides the POSCO Act.

The matter pens from the Orai area of Uttar Pradesh where a newborn baby girl born in the hospital was adopted by a couple living in Jabalpur.

After completing all the legal procedures, the Jabalpur resident Pillay couple adopted the girl and started raising her, but things changed when the girl turned 7 and a woman named Tabassum Bano approached the Supreme Court claiming to be her biological mother and that she should be given the custody of the girl.

After a few years, the Supreme Court handed over the custody of the girl to Tabassum.

According to the victim, Tabassum took her to Mumbai and started treating her with inhumanity. Attempts were made to push her into prostitution, retaliating to which, Tabassum's brother used to rape her.

After a few years, Tabassum came to Bhopal but the brutality knew no halt. Physical and mental torture continued.

One day, the girl somehow managed to escape and reached the Pillai couple, who adopted her from the hospital and narrated her ordeal.

The complaint registered by the girl to the police, claims that her biological mother Tabassum Bano has so far extorted lakhs of rupees from the Pillai couple. Tabassum kept on taking over Rs 50,000 per month from the couple in lieu of keeping the girl with them.

The Pillay couple and the girl are now pleading for protection from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this whole matter.

The girl has demanded the CM of strict action against Tabassum Bano and her family members who pushed and tortured her in the business of sexism.