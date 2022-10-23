Bhopal: Girl kills self as bro, sis-in-law commit suicide

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Depressed with the two suicides at home, a 20-year old girl committed suicide on Friday evening by consuming rat poison. She died during course of treatment, said Sukhi Sewaniya police here on Saturday. No suicide note has been found.

Police station incharge Vijay Bahadur Singh Sengar told media that Priya Lodhi, resident of village Chopra-Kala, consumed the rodenticide. When she started vomiting, she was taken to nearby private hospital where she died after four hours.

According to police department, her sister-in-law had committed suicide and her brother was jailed on abetment charges. After coming out on bail, the brother too committed suicide.

Since then, the girl was suffering from depression. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.