MP Horror: Doctor Shot At His Clinic In Broad Daylight In Morena; Police Suspect Property Dispute, Investigation On 

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Morena district, where a few miscreants shot a doctor at his clinic in broad daylight.

The doctor was admitted to hospital in critical condition and an FIR was registered after the crime, said the police. The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage, and police have begun an investigation into the matter.

The visuals show the two miscreants taking out their pistol and shooting the doctor who was treating a patient in his clinic. Shocked, the public rushed for life.

According to information, the incident was reported in the Sadar Bazaar area under Banmore police station limit in Morena. The victim has been identified as Dr. Jagdish Verma. He was at his clinic when four men arrived on two motorbikes. Two of them remained outside guarding for the other two, who shot the doctor from outside the clinic.

The accused fired three rounds at the doctor, one of which pierced him, causing him to collapse inside his clinic. The attackers immediately fled the scene after the incident.

Doctor admitted in critical condition

Banmore police station in-charge Amit Bhadauria, rushed to the spot and transported Dr. Verma to the nearby health care centre. As his condition was critical, he was later referred to the trauma centre in Gwalior.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage which shows the two attackers firing at the doctor from in front of the clinic. The police have registered a case against the unknown accused and initiated an investigation based on the footage.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Arvind Thakur, the shooting might be linked to a property dispute involving the doctor. However, all angles are being investigated at present.

The accused are believed to be between 24 and 25 years old, and efforts are underway to track them down based on the CCTV evidence.