MP Horror: 21-year-old boy beaten to death for trying to run away with village girl

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A case of love affair came to the fore on Saturday from Dindori district, where a girl's family members thrashed a young boy to death for trying to run away with her. The man died during treatment.

Amarpur Police Station in-charge Paras Yadav said that 21-year-old Arvind Banvasi, a resident of village Barsingha, was running away with a girl from the village.

But the relatives of the girl caught hold of the young girl in village Salaiya and beat up the boy. The seriously injured youth was admitted to the Community Health Center Amarpur on Friday evening, but due to his serious condition, he was referred to district hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

The police have registered a case against the girl's father Sukhden Banvasi and his wife Somvati Banvasi under sections of assault. After the postmortem, the boy's body was handed over to the relatives.

Further investigation is underway.