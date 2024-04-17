MP: Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Ram Temple Kamal Nath’s Bastion Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Ram temple located in Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara on the occasion of Ram Navmi (Wednesday). Home Minister Shah also stayed overnight in Chhindwara after holding a roadshow on Tuesday evening.

He took to his official X account to share the pictures of the visit on social media and captioned them as, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami, I had darshan and worship of the Lord Rama at the Shri Ram temple in Chhindwara (MP). I wished for the continuous progress of the country and the welfare of the countrymen. Jai Shri Ram!”

Ram Navmi is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama.

श्री रामनवमी के पावन पर्व पर आज छिंदवाड़ा (म.प्र.) के श्री राम मंदिर में प्रभु के दर्शन व पूजा अर्चना कर देश की निरंतर प्रगति और देशवासियों के कल्याण की कामना की।

जय श्री राम🙏

Chhindwara goes to polls in first phase

State BJP spokesman Ajay Dhawle said that the Union minister had a meeting with well-known figures in Chhindwara on Wednesday morning before offering prayers at the Ram temple. At noon, the minister departed for Nagpur after paying his respects and visiting the temple.

On Tuesday, Shah supported BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu by doing a roadshow in Chhindwara city. The son of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who is now serving as an MP, is Bunty Sahu's opponent. On April 19, the Chhindwara constituency will participate in the first round of general elections.