MP Home Min Narottam Mishra Receives Warm Welcome During BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra received a warm welcome during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Datia on Monday. During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a public meeting was organised at Qila Chowk in Datia. The general meeting was addressed by Union Minister Virendra Khatik, former state president Prabhat Jha and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. People were asked to take the pledge to form the BJP government again in Madhya Pradesh.

Mishra expressed his gratitude to the public

In the general meeting, Mishra expressed his gratitude to the public in a poetic manner. He said that people walk avoiding stones but the people of Datia showered me with flowers. Mishra also targeted Jaichands of Datia. He appealed to vote for BJP for happiness, peace and development in Datia.

'Workers Mahakumbh' to be held on September 25

Notably, The party had announced to take out five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' covering the entire state ahead of the polls to seek the blessing of the public. The first yatra began from Satna district on September 3.

The five Jan Ashirwad Yatras will be of 10,680 kilometres and will pass through almost all assembly constituencies of the state. The yatras will be welcomed at 998 places across the state.

All the Yatra will conclude on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal and a 'Workers Mahakumbh' will also be held on the occasion in which BJP workers across the state will participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and address the party workers.

