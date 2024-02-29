MP: High-Level Probe Ordered In Dindori Road Accident After 14 Die

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A high-level probe has been ordered into Dindori accident, which claimed 14 lives, leaving 20 people injured, minister Sampatiya Uike informed. She has assured strict action against the those found guilty.

The accident occurred at Badjhar ghat in the district on Wednesday night. Minister Sampatiya Uike of the MP arrived at the location and took congnisance of the matter.

"We all are pained and our government expresses condolences over the accident. I am here as a representative of the Government...This is a major accident...We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief... The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the family of the deceased. From the District Administration, we have announced Rs 20,000 each for their families," the minister said.

She further said, "The CM has given directions for a high-level inquiry of the accident and strict punishment for the guilty. The driver has been detained by the police and action will be taken."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled the loss of life and prayed for the quick recovery of those hurt in the collision.

"The news of several casualties in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is extremely painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," the President posted on X.

The Vice President posted on X, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic accident at Badjhar ghat in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May they find strength and support during this difficult time." "The road accident that happened in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God provide strength to the family in this hour of grief. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance to the victims," Prime Minister's office posted on X.

"14 persons died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured people are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre," said Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier expressed his sincere sympathies for the deaths, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's relatives, and directed that the injured receive proper medical treatment.