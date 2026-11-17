MP High Court Upholds Widow's Right To Inherit Property Despite Subsequent Relationship With Another Man | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur recently upheld a widow's one-third share in family agricultural land, ruling that once inheritance rights vest in a widow, they cannot be taken away because she later enters into a relationship with another man.

The order was passed by Justice Pranay Verma on November 2 and was uploaded on MP High Court website on Monday.

As per HC order, the original holder of the suit land was Sadhuwa who had four sons, Gopaliya, Lalli, Saheba and Ramshel in Satna district. The plaintiff (widow) was earlier married to Gopaliya who died issueless in 1950.

Thereafter, as per caste customs, the plaintiff started living as the wife of Lalli from whom one daughter was born to her. After the death of Lalli, she started living with Saheba as his wife. Saheba was married earlier and had a daughter from his first marriage.

The defence of the defendants was that after the death of Gopaliya, the plaintiff had married Lalli as per caste customs and after Lalli s death, she started living with Saheba as his wife according to caste customs. She, hence, does not have any right to claim a share in the suit land.

The HC in its order said that after the death of Lalli, she started living with Saheba as his wife and at that time, Saheba was already married. Saheba's earlier marriage had not been dissolved by way of customary divorce.

Hence, the plaintiff did not become the wife of Saheba and continued to be the widow of Lalli and therefore is entitled to a one-third share in the suit lands.

When Lalli expired, the plaintiff was not unchaste but her state of not being chaste was subsequent thereto. Since she was not unchaste at the time of Lalli's death, she inherited his estate.

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