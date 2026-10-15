MP High Court Upholds State Transport Authority Notification, Dismisses Bus Operators' Petition; Interstate Permit Decisions To Resume | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench has upheld the validity of the notification constituting the State Transport Authority (STA) in its order on Wednesday.

Private bus operator Harishankar Singh Patel and others had filed a writ petition in the High Court's Gwalior bench, challenging the validity of the state government's notification dated Aug 10, 2026, regarding the constitution of the State Transport Authority.

Justice GS Ahluwalia and Justice Anuradha Shukla heard the petitioners, ensuring they were granted an adequate opportunity for a hearing in accordance with the principles of natural justice.

The state government also presented the facts before the court regarding the legality of the notification.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the court upheld the notification issued by the state government as valid and in accordance with the law.

Consequently, the writ petition was dismissed, and the state government was granted the liberty to proceed with further actions in accordance with the law.

This decision confirms the legality of the notification issued by the state government, thereby paving the way for it to proceed with further actions as per the relevant statutory provisions.

With the dismissal of the petition, the STA will now be able to make decisions regarding interstate permit applications and other related matters.