MP High Court To Begin Day-To-Day Hearing On 27% OBC Quota; Time Slots Fixed For Arguments

High Court To Begin Day-To-Day Hearing On 27% OBC Quota; Time Slots Fixed For Arguments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Monday obtained undertakings from the counsel representing all parties regarding the time required for their arguments.

The court will resume regular hearings starting at 11 am tomorrow. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Shroff heard the OBC reservation issue.

Today, 86 petitions related to OBC reservation were listed for hearing before the Division Bench presided over by the Chief Justice after the Supreme Court had remanded all the petitions to the high court on Feb 19.

The high court determined that the counsel representing the petitioners who have filed petitions against OBC reservation would be heard first. Subsequently, the Madhya Pradesh Government will present its arguments, followed by the counsel representing the petitioners who have filed in favour of the reservation.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur told Free Press, The high court will start hearing from Tuesday. Today, it only obtained undertakings from all concerning parties. The court also clarified that those who are opposing the Bill will be heard first, then the government s side and finally, those who are in favour of the Bill.

CASE TRACKER: OBC RESERVATION

* Court: Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur

* Bench: Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Shroff

* Total petitions: 86

* Hearing start date: Tuesday

* Sequence of arguments: Opponents, State Government, Supporters