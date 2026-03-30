Bhopal News: Supreme Court Recalls Two Special Leave Petitions Out Of 52 Cases From Madhya Pradesh High Court | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhy Pradesh): The Supreme Court has recalled two special leave petitions (SLPs) out of 52 cases that were previously remanded to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and will now hear them in connection with 27% OBC reservation.

The two cases are titled Deepak Kumar Patel vs State of Madhya Pradesh and Harishankar Barodiya vs State of Madhya Pradesh.

Senior advocates Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Vinayak Prasad Shah and Varun Thakur appeared on behalf of the OBC Advocates Welfare Association. Hearings for all the matters have been scheduled in the Madhya Pradesh High Court for April 2, 2026.

Rameshwar Singh Thakur said all cases concerning OBC reservation pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur Bench, had earlier been transferred to the Supreme Court by the Madhya Pradesh Government through the Advocate General.

These cases were pending before different benches in the Supreme Court. Of these, around a dozen cases, listed before Justice Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, and for which the OBC Advocates Welfare Association had filed applications seeking regular hearings, were remanded to the Madhya Pradesh High Court by a final order on Feb 19, 2026.

The Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of the High Court to constitute a special bench to adjudicate and dispose of all the cases within three months.

Due to an error in the Supreme Court order dated Feb 19, 2026, the OBC Advocates Welfare Association filed a review petition in the name of Deepak Kumar Patel.