MP High Court Rules Wife’s Educational Qualifications Alone Cannot Justify Denial Of Maintenance, Upholds ₹11,000 Monthly Maintenance For Woman And Daughter | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that merely because a wife is well qualified, that by itself cannot be a ground to deny her claim for maintenance. The bench of Justice Pushpendra Yadav passed the order.

The HC dismissed a criminal revision filed by the husband, a medical officer, against a family court order directing him to pay maintenance of Rs 6,000 per month to his wife and Rs 5,000 per month to his minor daughter.

As per the HC order, the husband's contention that the wife is a dentist and earns Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month from her dental practice is not supported by any evidence. The husband has completely failed to establish the alleged source or extent of her income.

Therefore, the family court has committed no perversity in not accepting the said contention. “It is well settled in law that merely because the wife is well-qualified and is earning some income, the same, by itself, would not be a ground to deny her claim for maintenance," the court order stated.

The husband contended that the wife had left the matrimonial home on her own and is a qualified dentist earning Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month. He relied on his acquittal in the case under Section 498-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and on the decree of divorce passed in his favour on the ground of cruelty.

The family court noted that the wife admitted having passed the BDS examination but denied practising or earning, and that there was no evidence of any income. Relying on the husband's pay slip, which showed a salary of Rs 67,520 per month or Rs 56,400 after deductions, it awarded a total of Rs 11,000 per month to be paid to the wife.

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