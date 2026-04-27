MP High Court Pulls Up Rajasthan Police For Not Producing 3 Congress IT Cell Workers | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh high Court in Jabalpur on Monday pulled up the Rajasthan police for failing to produce in court three Congress IT cell workers of Bhopal arrested in connection with a fake viral letter circulated in the name of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

A habeas corpus petition was heard on Monday before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf. The HC expressed displeasure over the failure to produce the suspects despite clear orders to do so. The police cited "miscommunication" as the reason for the lapse, an explanation the court deemed unacceptable.

Granting the Rajasthan police two days, the HC directed that Nikhil, Bilal and Inam be produced before the court on April 29 without fail. Additionally, orders were issued to submit all documents related to their arrest and relevant CCTV footage. Following the arrest of three workers, their family members filed the habeas corpus petition in the High Court. It is alleged that they were taken into custody without following due legal process.

Reports suggest that a letter circulated in Vasundhara Raje's name on social media raised questions regarding women's reservation and the delimitation exercise. This letter was subsequently declared to be fake. Acting on this basis, Rajasthan police with help of Bhopal police arrested the three workers.