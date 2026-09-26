MP High Court Orders Renewal Of Som Distilleries’ Liquor Licences, Quashes Excise Commissioner’s Rejection | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has quashed the Madhya Pradesh Excise Commissioner's order dated June 18, 2026, against Som Distilleries Private Limited and Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL), with a direction to renew liquor licences.

The petitioner owns two companies, Som Distilleries Private Limited and Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL). On June 18, 2026, the Excise Commissioner had passed an order rejecting the renewal applications for all licences across both petitioner companies.

As per the HC order, the Depalpur trial court convicted 17 individuals on Dec 23, 2023, in connection with the transportation of 1,200 boxes of illicit liquor under forged transport permits.

On Feb 4, 2026, the Excise Commissioner passed an order suspending the petitioner companies' licences.

The petition challenging the suspension order was dismissed by the HC single judge on March 23, 2026. The petitioner carried the matter in writ appeal before the division bench.

By a judgment dated April 15, 2026, the division bench disposed of the appeal by taking note of the undisputed fact that the licensing year 2025-26 had expired by efflux of time on March 31, 2026.

The HC directed that the petitioner's pending renewal applications for the subsequent year 2026-27 must be considered independently by the competent authority in accordance with law.

Following the order dated April 15, 2026, the Excise Commissioner constituted a specialised "Four-Member Committee" to conduct an inquiry into the petitioner's units.

Based on the findings of this committee, a second show-cause notice was issued on June 12, 2026, alleging discrepancies in the online renewal declaration and affidavit submitted by the petitioner.