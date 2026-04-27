MP High Court Orders Priority For Teacher Promotions Over Transfers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has instructed the school education department and the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) to prioritise promotions before initiating transfers. The high court clarified that the promotion of teachers must be completed within 30 days.

The order followed a petition challenging the school education department’s decision in June 2025 to ban the posting of in-charges to higher posts. The court declared that promotions, transfers and the management of surplus staff cannot be conducted arbitrarily. A prescribed sequence must be strictly followed, with priority accorded to promotions.

The high court clarified that the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Promotion) Rules, 2025, are currently under judicial scrutiny and an interim stay. Consequently, no administrative action may be initiated based on these new rules. The department is mandated to proceed with promotions solely on the basis of previously existing rules.

The court directed that the entire process—including the appointment of acting incumbents to higher posts and the assignment of additional charges—must be concluded within 30 days of the receipt of a certified copy of the order.

The court noted that acting appointments will remain unaffected by the new rules due to the stay order. However, the final status of these assignments will be contingent upon the verdict in the pending petition. Advocate Amit Chaturvedi said, “The high court has ordered that promotions should be given first, after which the school education department may issue transfer orders.”

CASE TRACKER: TEACHER PROMOTIONS

* Court: Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur

* Deadline: 30 days for completion of process

* Mandatory sequence: Promotions first, transfers later

* Legal status: 2025 Promotion Rules under interim stay

* Basis of action: Previously existing promotion rules