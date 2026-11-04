MP High Court Orders FIR Against Collector, CMHO Over Illegal Compassionate Appointments In MP's Chhindwara, Seeks Report Within 30 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has directed the Special Police Establishment (SPE) to register an FIR against the Chhindwara collector, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and the other concerned beneficiaries, interested persons instrumental in grant of illegal compassionate appointments.

Justice Vivek Agrawal said enquiry is required to be conducted in the conduct of the concerned CMHO and the collector who had given benefit of compassionate appointments to ineligible candidates.

The court found there is non-compliance of the order dated Sept 29, 2026, related to action in this matter.

Government advocate Manas Mani Verma submitted that all those who were given compassionate appointments illegally, have been removed.

'But, in my opinion, removal of those employees is not sufficient', the court said.

'Enquiry is required to be conducted into the conduct of the concerned CMHO and the collector who had given benefit of compassionate appointments to ineligible candidates', the court order said of Nov 2.

'Let an FIR be registered by the Special Police Establishment and preliminary enquiry be conducted and enquiry report be furnished within 30 days', the court order said.

Let copy of this order be supplied to the Lokayukta (SPE), State of Madhya Pradesh, for taking necessary action against the delinquents, the court order said.

The court issued the directive during the hearing of a petition filed after the petitioner Nitin Malvi was denied compassionate appointment in 2010.

The court fixed the hearing for December 15, 2026.