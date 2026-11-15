MP High Court Issues New Guidelines For Filing Documents In Indore Courts; A4 Paper, Font Size 14 Made Mandatory | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued new guidelines for preparing and submitting legal documents in district and sessions courts and family courts. The guidelines specify the paper size, font, printing format and margins to be used while filing applications, petitions, affidavits, complaints and other judicial documents.

High Court Bar Association president Manish Yadav said advocates would now have to follow the prescribed format and technical standards while submitting documents in courts.

A4 Paper And Times New Roman Font Mandatory

According to the guidelines, all judicial documents must be prepared on A4-size paper (29.7 × 21 cm). The documents must be typed in Times New Roman font, with a font size of 14 for normal text.

Line spacing of 1.5 has also been made mandatory to ensure that documents are clear and easy to read.

Yadav said specific margins had also been prescribed. Documents must have margins of 4 cm on both the left and right sides, while the top and bottom margins must be 2 cm each.

For quotations and indented paragraphs, a font size of 12 with single-line spacing must be used.

Double-Sided Printing, Minimum 75 GSM Paper Required

The High Court has also directed that legal documents must be printed on paper weighing at least 75 grams per square metre (GSM). Printing on both sides of the paper has also been made mandatory.

The new guidelines aim to maintain uniformity in judicial documents, ensure paper quality and make documents easier to read and understand during court proceedings.

Lawyers will also need to make necessary changes to their computer and printer settings to meet the new requirements.

The changes are expected to bring greater consistency to court documentation and help avoid technical errors or inconvenience while submitting legal papers.