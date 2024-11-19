MP High Court Grants Relief To PG Medical Student Battling Autoimmune Disease

MP High Court, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh principal bench of the high court in Jabalpur has granted relief to a Post Graduate (PG) medical student, who is battling autoimmune disease. Dr Renu Singh, a Post Graduate (PG) student of Government GR medical college, Gwalior had to leave seat because of her autoimmune disease which restricted flow of blood due to inflammation in blood vessels. (Autoimmune diseases are health conditions that happen when the immune system attacks the body instead of defending.)

The PG student challenged the demand of Rs 30 lakh of Government GR medical college, Gwalior, for leaving PG seat before MP High Court. The division bench of Chief justice Suresh Kumar Kait and justice Sushrurt Dharmadhikari granted relief to the petitioner saying that her original documents and NoC be given to her without taking Rs 30 lakh. The court also issued notices to the medical college and directorate of medical education (DME) seeking reply on it.

Dr Renu Singh appeared as an in service candidate and got a seat in paediatrics in the medical college in 2023. After getting the seat she joined the Post graduation course but in the end of 2023 she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi because of her autoimmune disease.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “Looking at her disease she (petitioner) wanted to leave the seat of pediatrics at Gajraja medical college Gwalior because of her extraordinary medical issues. It was not possible for her to continue with the PG course because of her medical conditions but she was informed that she will not be allowed to leave the seat nor her NoC nor her original documents will be returned until and unless she deposits Rs 30 lakh for leaving the seat.” The PG student challenged the order in the court.